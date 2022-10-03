UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 1.9 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

