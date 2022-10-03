UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.25 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

