UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 961,075 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after buying an additional 818,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,884.2% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 813,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,508,000 after buying an additional 800,138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.21 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

