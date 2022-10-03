UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.45 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

MCHP opened at $61.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

