UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

