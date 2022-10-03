UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,623 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.