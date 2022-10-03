UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,123 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 538,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,387,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.70 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

