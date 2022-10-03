UMB Bank n.a. Has $1 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 253.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $84.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

