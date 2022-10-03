UMB Bank n.a. Has $66.48 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $66,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

