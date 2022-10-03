UMB Bank n.a. Has $830,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

