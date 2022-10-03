UMB Bank n.a. Has $946,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,441,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 671,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS NUSC opened at $32.06 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.