UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $41.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.