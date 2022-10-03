UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $88.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

