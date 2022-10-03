UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,000,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after buying an additional 93,942 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $22.20.

Further Reading

