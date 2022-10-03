UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $196,373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWO opened at $206.59 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

