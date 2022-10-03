UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $106.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

