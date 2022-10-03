UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Booking by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,643.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,911.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,022.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,641.87 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

