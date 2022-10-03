UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,050 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $34,339,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $135.13 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.