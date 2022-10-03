UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,210 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in FirstService by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FirstService by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,029,000 after acquiring an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,824 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService stock opened at $119.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.08. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.02.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.25.

FirstService Profile



FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

