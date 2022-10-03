UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $222.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $434.14.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.