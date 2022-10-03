UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

