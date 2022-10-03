UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 756,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 88,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 98,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 48,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.35 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

