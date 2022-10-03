UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $71.05 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

