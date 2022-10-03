UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,363 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 120,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VTR opened at $40.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 803.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.