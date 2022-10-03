UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,802 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.