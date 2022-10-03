UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,115 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,623 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

