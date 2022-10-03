UMB Bank n.a. Sells 225 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $267.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.71. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.82.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

