UMB Bank n.a. Sells 27 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,643.21 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,641.87 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,911.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,022.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

