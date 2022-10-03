UMB Bank n.a. Sells 275 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $149.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

