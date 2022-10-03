UMB Bank n.a. Sells 405 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Sysco by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

