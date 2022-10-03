UMB Bank n.a. Sells 406 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 101,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,688 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

