UMB Bank n.a. Sells 638 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $117.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

