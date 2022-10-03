UMB Bank n.a. Sells 820 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $202.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $223.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.81 and a 200-day moving average of $203.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

