UMB Bank n.a. Sells 956 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $20,194,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 22.4% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,447,000 after buying an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 856.1% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $169.81 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.50 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

