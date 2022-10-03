UMB Bank n.a. Sells 956 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.65 and a 200-day moving average of $185.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.50 and a one year high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

