UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

