UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 209,120 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 497,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 74,343 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $32.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.