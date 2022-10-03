UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 530,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $184,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 145,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $73,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $505.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.57. The company has a market cap of $472.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

