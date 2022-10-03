UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lowered by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 178,409 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $505.04 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $472.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

