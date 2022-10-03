V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,078 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $83,806,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

