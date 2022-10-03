Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,902.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,883 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.49.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

