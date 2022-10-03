Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

