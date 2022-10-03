Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 696,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 91,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.1% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

