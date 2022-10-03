Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

