Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,253,000 after purchasing an additional 518,570 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $177.65 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.11. The firm has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

