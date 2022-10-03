Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.11. The company has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
