Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 785,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $170,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
Visa Stock Down 1.3 %
V stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.