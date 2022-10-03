Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,668 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Visa by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 785,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $170,266,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,783,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

V opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.11.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

