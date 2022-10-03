Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 25,828 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

V stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

