Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.8% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

VZ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

